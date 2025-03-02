Jan Aushadhi medical camp organised in Chennai sees large turnout of locals

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) As part of a promotional campaign under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a free Jan Aushadhi medical camp was organised in Chennai's Purasaiwakkam region on Sunday to provide affordable healthcare to the downtrodden and underprivileged.

The camp was led by Dr Anita Ramesh, Professor and in-charge of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, as part of the Jan Aushadhi Week celebrations. The initiative saw a large turnout from the local community. They received free medical check-ups as well as essential medicines.

The PMBJP is a public welfare scheme aimed at providing quality medicines at affordable prices. Under this scheme, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been set up nationwide to ensure that even marginalised sections of society can access necessary medications.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Anita Ramesh said, "The free medical camp was a huge success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jan Aushadhi scheme to provide affordable medicines to the poor, and it has become a great success."

She further highlighted that medicines sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras are tested for quality at the Indian Bureau of Pharmacy and are available at 50-70 per cent less than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Dr Ramesh added that these stores provide medicines for various diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, at significantly lower prices, making healthcare more accessible.

According to the Union Government, the sales of Jan Aushadhi Kendras have surged by 200 times in the last decade, helping citizens save Rs 30,000 crore in medicine costs. The number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has increased 180 times in the same period, with around 15,000 stores now operating across India.

The PMBJP, launched in November 2008, is implemented through the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI). Currently, the scheme offers 2,047 types of drugs and 300 surgical items, available at 50 per cent to 80 per cent lower prices than branded medicines.

