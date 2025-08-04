Jamnagar homes shine with PM Surya Ghar scheme, power bills drop sharply

Jamnagar, Aug 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ is beginning to make a tangible difference in the lives of ordinary citizens in Jamnagar, as residents report significant savings on their electricity bills and a renewed sense of energy independence.

Beneficiaries who spoke to IANS shared their experiences, highlighting both economic and environmental benefits.

Bharat Kumar Chandrakant Vyas, a resident of Jamnagar, said he first came across the scheme in a newspaper. “We applied after reading about it, and now we are reaping great benefits,” he said. “It’s a very effective initiative, and it has drastically reduced our monthly electricity expenses.”

Another early adopter, Sanjay Udani, who joined the scheme nearly a year and a half ago, had a 4.25 kW rooftop solar system installed on his home. “Since installation, I haven’t received a single electricity bill,” he told IANS.

“Every March, I receive around Rs 4,000–Rs 5,000 as credit. Earlier, my bills were quite high, but now I save Rs 1,000–Rs 2,000 every year. It’s an excellent scheme.”

Dual benefits: Green energy and household savings

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana aims to encourage rooftop solar installations across the country, offering up to 300 units of free electricity per month to households. The initiative not only promotes clean, renewable energy but also provides financial relief to middle- and lower-income families.

Officials say the scheme aligns with India’s long-term sustainability goals while empowering citizens to reduce dependency on the grid.

How to apply

Interested households can apply online by visiting the official portal: pmsuryaghar.gov.in. Applicants need to provide basic documentation, including an Aadhaar card, a latest electricity bill, bank account details, and property ownership documents.

With rising electricity costs and growing climate concerns, residents in Jamnagar see this scheme as a win-win—cutting costs while contributing to a cleaner future.

