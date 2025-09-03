Jammu flood: Tawi, Chenab cross danger levels as heavy rainfall continues

Jammu, Sep 3 (IANS) Incessant rainfall has swollen all the rivers and streams in the Jammu division, as the water level again crossed the flood alert mark in Tawi, Chenab, Basantar and Ujh rivers, with authorities using loudspeakers to sound an alert in Jammu city on Wednesday.

Official figures indicate Significant rainfall (mm) since Tuesday, 8.30 p.m. to today, 5.30 a.m. Jammu recorded 81mm, Reasi 203 mm, Katra 193 mm, Samba 48 mm, Ramban 82, Baderwah 96.2 mm, Batote 157.3 mm, Doda 114 mm, Kishtwar 50 mm, Banihal 95 mm, Rajouri 57.4 mm, Pahlgam 55 mm, Kokernag 68.2 mm, Srinagar observatory 32 mm, and Qazigund 68 mm, respectively.

Authorities have closed all schools, degree colleges, and coaching centres in the Jammu division for the day in order to safeguard the lives of students and the staff at these institutions. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Top are closed for traffic.

The water level of the Tawi River crossed the evacuation mark in Udhampur, while the level in Jammu city has crossed the flood alert mark.

Teams of NDRF jawans are deployed on the Tawi Bridge, alerting the people about the water level in the river.

The water level of the Chenab River at Akhnoor also crossed the flood alert mark and is now barely below the evacuation mark.

Similarly, the Basantar River in Samba district and the Ujh River in Kathua district have also crossed the flood mark.

In the Valley, the Sheshnag stream in Pahalgam and the Vishow stream in the Kulgam district have crossed the flood mark.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Sangam in Anantnag and at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar city is, however, below the flood alert mark.

Multiple landslides and shooting stones have closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, as the traffic department issued an advisory asking commuters not to undertake the journey on the highway.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast for the day, “A spell of heavy to very heavy rain is expected at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Ramban during the next 12 hours. A spell of moderate to heavy rain/brief intense showers at many places of the Pir Panjal range and South Kashmir with heavy rain over Kishtwar, Poonch, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam and during the next 12 hours. Possibility of cloudburst/flashfloods/landslides/waterlogging at a few vulnerable places. Stay alert & updated.”

