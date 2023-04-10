Jammu DC discusses arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, April 10 (IANS) The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Avny Lavasa, on Monday convened a meeting of concerned officials to review the arrangements for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2023.

"The Deputy Commissioner discussed the arrangements for facilities like drinking water, mobile toilets, registration, RFID cards, setting up of langars and their permissions, accommodation, transportation etc. for the pilgrims, especially at the registration counters, Yatri Niwas and other important places," an official statement said.

It was informed that five counters would be set up for tatkal registration of the pilgrims at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar and two at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir for the registration of Sadhus.

It was also apprised that a token counter would be set up at Saraswati Dham to facilitate the pilgrims.

"The Deputy Commissioner also discussed the requirement of other facilities like accommodation, barricading, security arrangements, technical equipment and wi-fi, power and water supply at registration counters etc.," the statement said.

Duties were assigned to the concerned departments to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made in time for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

