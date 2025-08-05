Jammu and Kashmir on path to prosperity as public outcry grows in PoK

Kabul, Aug 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant transformation in recent years, with the region now presenting a picture of infrastructure development, institutional reform, and greater democratic participation, Afghanistan's leading news outlet Khaama Press reported on Tuesday.

The transformation in Jammu and Kashmir is not only visible on the ground but also showcased through data and policy direction. If Jammu and Kashmir is compared with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), the difference in governance outcomes are increasingly evident, it mentioned.

Jammu and Kashmir received a budget of ₹1.12 lakh crore (approximately USD 12.9 billion) for the financial year 2025–2026 while Pakistan only allocated USD 1.77 billion for PoJK. On a per-capita basis, this amounts to around 1,032 US dollars per person in Jammu and Kashmir, while this stands at USD 393 in PoJK, the Afghan news agency reported.

These investments are being directed into public infrastructure, digital services, and essential amenities.

Detailing how the education sector has expanded significantly in Jammu and Kashmir, it stated that the region has nine state universities and two central universities. This includes the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar. Apart from this, the region has 14 engineering colleges, 14 medical colleges and two campuses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one of which is operational in Samba, while another is under development in Awantipora.

With government-backed skilling programmes in Jammu and Kashmir, students and young professionals are also entering fields like the private sector, civil services, private sector and entrepreneurship.

In comparison, PoJK continues to have limited employment prospects, compelling many graduates to take public sector jobs or enlist themselves in military-related roles. The region also faces challenges, including outdated curricula, limited investment, and teacher shortages. Students in the region continue to face difficulty in accessing quality education in PoJK.

While health infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir includes more than 5500 institutions - of which over 4400 are publicly operated - and the doctor-to-patient ratio in the region is approximately one to 1,658, the PoJK has only 73 hospitals and health centres and has a doctor-to-patient ratio of one to 4,916. People of PoJK frequently report difficulties accessing timely and quality care.

Jammu and Kashmir has been fully integrated into India's legal and political framework since the constitutional changes implemented in 2019. The people of Jammu and Kashmir benefit from welfare schemes implemented by the central government, participate in elections and have access to judicial remedies available under the Constitution. Local bodies, including panchayats and municipal councils, have also gained more authority and financial resources.

In contrast, governance system in PoJK and PoGB is based on provisional arrangements instead of constitutional recognition. These two regions are not formally included under Article 1 of Pakistan’s Constitution and lack representation in the National Assembly or Senate, according to the report. The 1949 Karachi Agreement, which outlines administrative control over Gilgit Baltistan, was signed without participation of local residents and remains legally contentious.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed improvement in security due to intelligence-led operations and community engagement programmes. The incidents of violence have reduced in Jammu and Kashmir and there is greater space for public dialogue and civic participation.

In contrast, human rights groups have documented instances of detentions, restrictions on the media, and limitations on peaceful assembly. The deaths of two young residents in Rawlakot received widespread public attention after conflicting reports regarding the circumstances, as per the report. Civil society actors have said that these cases demonstrate the need for greater transparency and accountability.

The pace of economic development in J&K has accelerated, with development of industrial parks, agricultural modernization, and improved transport corridors. In contrast, people in PoJK continue to face economic challenges like inflation, food insecurity, and unreliable electricity supply have resulted in public outcry.

