Jamie Lever talks about being typecast in the industry: ‘Mimicked the same person every year’

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever has spoken out about being typecast in the industry, revealing how she spent years playing similar roles, particularly in television.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shared her desire to break free from this pattern and explore new characters, highlighting how social media has allowed her to experiment and showcase a different, more sensitive side of herself in her upcoming film.

Jamie shared, “Yes, absolutely. It’s something that happens often in this industry. When I did my first film, I played a woman’s role, and after that, I was offered four more roles of a similar nature. People tend to stick to what’s tried and tested, which is safe, and they often don't want to take risks. Once a director sees that a certain character works, they tend to cast you in similar roles.”

“It happened a lot with me, especially in television, where I spent many years mimicking the same person every year. But I wanted to break free from that and try something new. Social media has given me a platform to experiment and show a different side of myself. In this film, you will see a much more sensitive and soft side of me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jamie recently featured in the short film “2050 Care with Love,” which is available on YouTube. It also features veteran actor Sulabha Arya.

Speaking about the movie, the comedian revealed what made her say yes to the project. Jamie mentioned, “The subject of the film is very touching and relatable. It’s a story that could resonate with any family. When our parents grow older, we often find ourselves asking: How do we take care of them? When someone is traveling or thinking of moving overseas, how do we consider our parents' feelings? Everyone goes through this dilemma at some point, and that’s the reason I felt compelled to work on this subject. What really surprised me was that Lakshmi Ji approached me for a role that wasn’t comedic.”

“As you all know, I’ve been doing comedy for many years, so it was quite a surprise that I was offered such a role. I seized the opportunity because it gave me a chance to showcase my versatility and present a different side of myself to the audience. I wanted people to see that there’s more to me than just comedy, and I hope they appreciate this attempt,” she further explained.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.