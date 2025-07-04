James Corden reveals Rihanna was responsible for getting him on board "The Smurfs'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Popular American television host and actor James Corden revealed that it was Rihanna, who was responsible for getting him on board "The Smurfs" movie.

Corden said that he received a surprise message from Rihanna. "I got a voice note from Rihanna on my phone, which had never happened to me before or since. She said, would you come and be in this Smurf movie? Would I? I was so blown away. And that is the whole story of how I came to play No Name," he remembered.

Corden has lent his voice to Smurfette's closest friend and emotional anchor - No Name - who was described as the heart and soul of the story by director Chris Miller.

Talking about his character, Corder stated, “In the Smurf world, he is completely lost. For him, the film is about his quest to discover his purpose. Smurfette is his ally and confidante, the person who tells him that he is going to be okay. She gives him some tough love at points. And she’s also a brilliant singer, because…it’s Rihanna.”

Sharing what it was like singing alongside Rihanna, the television host called it "a no small task". “When I was in the studio with Rihanna and her producers, it was hard not to feel like somebody made a huge mistake,” Corden added jokingly.

Corder further shared his excitement about being a part of the pop culture’s most iconic franchises.

“I reckon wherever you are in the world, you could show a picture of a Smurf to people and more than half of them would recognize it. It’s a phenomenon that has lasted an incredibly long time and retained its relevance. I’m very honored to be part of it," he reflected.

Meanwhile, speaking about donning multiple hats in "The Smurfs" Rihanna added, "It was invigorating and exciting for me to not only embody a character but also bring my musical life into the mix. We worked with music producers and choreographers whose work I admire. To put those two worlds together was a win-win for everyone. It pushed us all to challenge our artistry".

"The Smurfs" will be released in India by Paramount Pictures India on 18th July in both English and Hindi.

