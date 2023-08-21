Jallikattu bulls to get unique IDs in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) The Stalin government is working to give the Jallikattu bulls unique IDs.



Every year around 16,000 to 19,000 bulls participate in the Jallikattu and bull racing that is conducted across 20 districts of Tamil Nadu. Now the Tamil Nadu government is exploring to provide unique ids to the bulls using nose prints of the bull and to create a comprehensive data bank of bulls.

The state government is trying to streamline the traditional sport and to bring the whole Jallikattu and Bull racing tournaments in a single platform so that there is an organized set up for the sport.

The Tamil Nadu e-governance agency will join hands with the Tamil Nadu Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences to build a new portal that will have all the information regarding Jallikattu bulls across the state.

The state government, according to sources, does not have specific details of the number of Jallikattu bulls in the state and the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department will establish a dedicated platform to track the well being and engagement of the bulls.

The Government of Tamil Nadu conducts Jallikattu events in Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniyapuram Jallikattu events from January 14 to 17. However, several sports enthusiasts and bull sport lovers organize such events in small villages and towns across the state from January to May 31. This is after taking permission from the respective district administrations that include police, revenue and health departments.

The new portal will help reduce the time required for granting approval for the Jallikattu tournaments that are held in several villages and mofussil towns in Tamil Nadu.

The health condition of the bulls and their specifics will be uploaded in the portal. It may be recalled that there were strong protests in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu against the delay in granting approval for the Jallikattu tournament.

Bullfighting or Jallikattu is considered a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu which commences from Pongal (January 15 ) and continues till May. A raging bull is conquered by youths and in the milieu several get injured and gory deaths also. However, Jalikattu and bull fights continue in Tamil Nadu as a symbol of manliness and the remnants of Dravidian culture.

