Jalgaon train accident: Four Nepali nationals among 13 dead

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The death toll in the Jalgoan rail mishap in Maharashtra has risen to 13, said officials, adding that the deceased includes four Nepali nationals. The people were killed after a fire rumour on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express train triggered panic among passengers, with several of them jumping off and getting crushed by another incoming train.

According to the Maharashtra government report submitted by the Office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Jalgaon, the accident occurred at approximately 5:05 p.m. As per the preliminary report, the total causalities is 13 and the number of injured is 10.

The deceased includes four Nepali nationals. Out of 13 dead, seven people have been identified while there is no information about the six, said the officials, adding that there were four females among the causalities.

The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, 400 km away from Mumbai, where the train, that runs between Lucknow to Mumbai, suddenly stopped after some passenger pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire. Some passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped down and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express, heading from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Reports said there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either a 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding' (jamming) and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down on the tracks. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing on the adjoining track. Harrowing images showed bodies lying on tracks and some people moiving around with blood all over them.

The Railway Ministry announced a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the families of the victims, Rs 50,000 for people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 for minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims. "Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," he wrote on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families who lost a loved one in the tragedy. Expressing grief over the accident, he said in a video message on X: "The state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured."

