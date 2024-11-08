Jal Jeevan Mission transforms people's lives in Jhabua's Matapada, residents thank PM Modi

Jhabua, Nov 8 (IANS) Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, known for its tribal handicrafts, especially bamboo products, dolls, jewellery, and other items, is now benefiting immensely from the Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

The villagers here are not only appreciating the initiative but are also expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this transformative scheme.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is an ambitious programme aimed at providing safe and clean drinking water to every rural household in the country. This initiative is helping to resolve the water crisis and improve public health.

In the village of Matapada in Jhabua district, the mission has significantly alleviated water problems. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi's visionary scheme, the village now enjoys better water management.

Under the mission, every household in the village has access to safe drinking water through pipelines, improving water quality. Women, who previously had to collect water from distant sources, are now freed from this burden. Before the mission, women would travel up to two kilometres to fetch water from a nearby river, carrying pots on their heads. Water scarcity also affected livestock.

However, with the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the entire village's water supply system has been transformed. Now, every house has access to drinking water via pipes, and women no longer need to stand in long queues at hand pumps or wells.

The people of Matapada village had been struggling with water shortages for years, and there were no reliable water sources nearby. However, with the advent of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the entire scenario has changed.

Women now receive water directly at home, saving time and improving their health due to the availability of clean water. Women no longer need to wait in long lines for water; thanks to this initiative, their homes are supplied with water on time.

Santosh, a woman from the village, says, "Earlier, our entire day was spent fetching water. But now, with the Nal Jal Yojana, we get water right at home."

Another villager, Pappu Bai, said, "We are now getting pure water from the tap. Earlier, we had to travel long distances to the rivers and ponds. Thanks to PM Modi's initiative, the women in our village are now at ease. Even washing clothes and utensils was a struggle earlier, but now the water problem is solved."

Ganga Bai, another woman from the village, mentioned, "We had to travel 2 kilometres to fetch water. The women of the entire village used to spend the whole day just bringing water. With the Nal Jal Yojana, every household is now content, and the water supply has become abundant."

Premsingh Katara remarked, "The water problem in our village is now solved. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s Nal Jal Yojana, everyone in the village has easy access to water. Authorities also come to check the water quality, which has had a positive impact on our health."

Dilip Bhuria, the Secretary of Matapada Panchayat, said, "With the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan Mission, every household now has access to tap water. The village is being efficiently managed to ensure a continuous water supply."

Shailendra Baghel, SDO of the Jal Jeevan Mission, stated, "In Matapada, we are providing water under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Villagers previously had to depend on ponds and rivers for drinking water. Now, through tanks and pipelines, water is being supplied directly to their homes. Work is progressing in 178 out of 214 villages in the Petlawad block under the Jal Jeevan Mission."

This transformation has brought immense relief to the villagers, particularly the women, and has greatly improved the quality of life in the area. Prime Minister Modi’s Jal Jeevan Mission is making a significant impact on rural communities across the country, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water for millions.

