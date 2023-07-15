Jailed gangster's wife held for extortion in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 15 (IANS) The wife of jailed gangster Amit Dagar has been arrested from Gurugram on charges of extortion, the police said on Saturday.

After collecting information about extortion bids made by Twinkle, the accused, the police registered an FIR against her at the Shivaji Nagar police station. Accordingly, the crime unit of Sector-10 arrested Twinkle from the Bhondsi area in Gurugram on Friday.

According to the police, a complaint was received that 5-6 persons, in the name of the gangster Kaushal and Amit Dagar, forcibly extorted Rs 3,000 to 4,000 each from street vendors and shopkeepers in Khandsa Mandi.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Twinkle possessed a licence for selling vegetables in Khandsa Mandi and, along with her accomplices, she was engaging in illegal extortion.

"So far, a total of five suspects have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in this case. Twinkle, the wife of jailed gangster Amit Dagar, confessed that she had extorted money from the street vendors and shopkeepers at the behest of her husband. She will be produced in a city court for further proceedings," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.