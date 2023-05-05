Jailed ex-IPS officer gets bail in scam case

Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has approved the bail application of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arvind Sen, who has been in jail since January 2021, in the animal husbandry department scam.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh granted bail to Sen, who was arrested on January 27, 2021.

Out of 17 accused in the scam, four have already got bail.

Sen was arrested on charges of having links with the racketeers involved in duping people on the pretext of giving contracts by the animal husbandry department.

The Special Task Force probe had revealed that the fraudsters, who operated from a Vidhan Sabha secretariat room, had allured Indore businessman Manjit Singh Bhatia a.k.a. Rinku with a government contract worth Rs 292.14 crore, took a commission of around Rs 9.72 crore between March 2018 and March 2019.

However, when the promise remained unfulfilled, Bhatia was issued a life threat by a criminal and was also warned of being framed for fraud by an Indian Police Service Officer.

