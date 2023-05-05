JLo vows to walk out on Affleck if she ever found out he had cheated

Los Angeles, May 5 (INS) After marrying him last year, actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has said that she would walk out on her filmmaker-actor husband Ben Affleck if she found out he had cheated.

The singer, 53, last year married her old flame, 50, but has declared she would simply "walk out" if she discovered he had been unfaithful instead of flying into a rage, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said on 'The View' when asked if she would react in a "violent" or "rational" manner if she found out Ben had cheated: "I think I'd just walk out."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 67, agreed and asked: "Why waste time?"

Jennifer added: "You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know?"

Ben has daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, with his former wife Jennifer Garner, 50, while Jennifer has 15-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with her 54-year-old former spouse Marc Anthony.

Thursday's episode of 'The View' also addressed the fallout over the cheating scandal to hit Bravo's hit show 'Vanderpump Rules' after Tom Sandoval's affair with his ex Ariana Madix's former pal Raquel Leviss was exposed.

Jennifer said she was familiar with the show but didn't "watch it regularly".

Raquel, 28, has been in hiding as she seeks mental health treatment due to the backlash she's received for her fling with 40 year old Tom.

The disgraced TomTom bar owner has been spotted hanging out around Los Angeles while he faces criticism, and their affair continues to unfold on new episodes of 'Vanderpump Rules', which are shown on Wednesdays on Bravo.

Celebrities have been weighing in on scandal, with Chrissy Teigen, 37, tweeting on March 3 just after it broke: "I have 20 different chats going about this 'Vanderpump Rules' news. 20 wildly different people, a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, insanely different jobs and lives, all have come together to say WHAAAAAAAAT!?!??!?"

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause, 41, has posted a photo of herself with Ariana, 37, to show her support for her, and tweeted alongside the snap: "I love when we can all agree on something."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.