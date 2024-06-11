UP jail celebrates naming ceremony of baby born to an inmate

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh), June 11 (IANS) The Kaushambi district jail witnessed a unique celebration where woman inmates sang and danced to folk songs and the jail kitchen came up with a special meal for all, jail authorities said.

The occasion was the 'naamkaran sanskar' (naming ceremony) of a 25-day-old baby born to an inmate.

The woman inmate who gave birth to a baby girl 25 days ago, is an undertrial, arrested for fraud.

This was the first time when jail authorities organised a naming ceremony for an inmate's baby on such a scale.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajitesh Mishra said, "A Chitrakoot woman Maya, wife of Mangal Raidas, was brought to the Kaushambi district jail on February 1, 2024, after Saini police arrested her in connection with a case registered against her for fraud."

"About 25 days ago, the woman was shifted to the district hospital in Kaushambi after she complained of labour pain. She delivered a healthy baby girl. Once she was brought back, jail authorities mooted a proposal to organise the baby's naming ceremony," Mishra added.

The jail staff bore all the expenses right from 'puja' to hosting the dinner.

Interestingly, jail staff also presented special gifts to the newborn.

The SP said: "The women's jail staff, along with 53 fellow inmates of the women's section of the prison, celebrated the event by singing traditional songs and playing musical instruments."

An emotional Maya later thanked the jail staff for organising the ceremony which was held on the advice of Director Inspector General (Prayagraj range) A.K. Srivastava.

Jail officials said that the woman was seven-and-a-half-month pregnant when she was brought to the prison.

Prison authorities ensured the woman had regular medical tests, provided her with a balanced and nutritious diet, and also helped her with check-ups and delivery.

A 'jhula' (cradle) was purchased for the child, and decorated with flowers and balloons.

The mother was given a new sari and the child also got new clothes. Sweets and snacks were distributed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.