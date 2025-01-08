Jagan urges YSRCP cadres to have strong presence on social media

Amaravati, Jan 8 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged the party cadres to ensure unity and maintain an aggressive presence on social media to counter misinformation and amplify the party's achievements.

In a meeting with the Nellore district cadre, he called on the cadres to organise district, constituency, and Mandal committees by Sankranti, ensuring a robust grassroots structure. Jagan also emphasised the importance of social media in countering the opposition and biased media narratives.

“Our phones are our weapons in this fight. Every cadre member must actively use platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to highlight our achievements and expose the failures of the ruling coalition,” he said. He underscored the failures of the current coalition government, emphasising its inability to deliver on election promises.

“Governments are usually given a year to settle, but this coalition has already lost public trust in just seven months. Promises have been thrown to the wind, and every household is discussing this betrayal,” Jagan said, contrasting this with his administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

Jagan recounted his government’s welfare achievements, from expanding Aarogyasri healthcare coverage to ensuring timely disbursement of funds under schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena. “Our administration fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises made in the 2019 manifesto, a feat unmatched by any other government in the country,” he said.

“Our manifesto was not just a document but a commitment, implemented with a clear execution calendar published alongside the budget. Every month, we delivered financial assistance directly to the people,” he stated. He contrasted this with the failures of the earlier TDP government.

Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu, of betraying the people with broken promises, debt burdens, and regressive policies. “Chandrababu Naidu's governance left people burdened with Rs 15,000 crore in debt, introduced toll taxes on rural roads, and hiked registration fees on lands and houses,” he said.

The former Chief Minister reassured party workers of his unwavering support, stating, “We will stand by every worker who faces injustice. Those who have wronged our people and workers will be held accountable under the law. I promise to protect you from the unlawful actions of this government.”

He also announced plans to visit districts starting in January end or February to connect with grassroots workers and strengthen the party’s presence.

