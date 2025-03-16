Jackky Bhagnani thanks wife Rakul Preet for a yummy treat

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh treated her producer and actor husband Jackky Bhagnani to a delicious Sunday breakfast.

Sharing a video of the appetizing besan ka chilla and channa and coconut chutney, Jackky wrote on his Instagram, "Thank you my love @rakulpreet", along with a red heart emoji.

He can be heard saying in the clip, "My Sunday breakfast, besan ka chilla and channa and coconut chutney which is amazing- all thanks to my wife because she makes sure even if she is at a shoot that I get the best food."

Resharing the video on her IG stories, Rakul penned, "Hahaaa..cutie."

Before this, Rakul checked off her bucket list with a seaplane journey.

She dropped a stunning video on her social media giving a glimpse of her unforgettable seaplane journey over the pristine waters of the Maldives.

In the clip, the 'Doctor G' actress was seen enjoying the beauty of the paradise islands from above.

“I love the ocean and I love flying through paradise Sea plane travels are definitely bucket list worthy for the beauty one gets to witness ..@transmaldivian #transmaldivianairways", Rakul wrote the caption.

The video featured Rakul asking her family members if everyone was inside the plane before she began capturing the moment. She took photos and even recorded videos of her unforgettable seaplane journey, with the breathtaking views of the Maldives' turquoise waters and lush islands.

On March 14, Rakul celebrated Holi with her husband and family members. Talking about the festival of colors, Rakul shared, “Holi has always been so special to me, but celebrating it with family just makes it a hundred times better. The colors, the laughter, the teasing, and of course, all the gujiyas—there’s nothing like the madness of Holi at home! I can’t wait to soak in all the fun, dance to my favorite songs, and make the most of this beautiful festival with my loved ones. Wishing you all a Holi filled with love, laughter, and the brightest colors of joy.”

