ASI Gautam to be recognised as 'martyr'; Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for family: MP CM

Bhopal, March 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam, who lost his life in the line of duty in Gadra village under the Shahpur police station in Mauganj district, will be officially recognised as a martyr.

As a gesture of gratitude for his supreme sacrifice, the government will provide ₹1 crore as ex-gratia compensation to his family and job to a family member, the chief minister said.

The late ASI was given full state honours, including a ceremonial guard of honour at his native village of Pawaiya.

Tragically, Ramcharan Gautam was killed during a violent confrontation in Gadra village on Saturday. The incident began when a tribal family took a young man hostage.

Upon responding to the distress call, the police team faced a brutal attack from the villagers.

Gautam succumbed to the assault, while several others, including Shahpur Police Station in-charge Sandeep Bharti, Jawahar Yadav and Ankit Shukla, head constables, Ramvachan Yadav, Ramnarayan Tiwari, Prem Singh Chouan, Ram Lakhan Mishra and Krishna Keshav Dwivedi -- all head constables, Brihaspati Patel, Anant Kumar Mishra both sub-inspectors, Deepti Singh and Preeti Yadav both constables and Tehsildar Kumare Lal Panika, sustained critical injuries.

In total, 13 police personnel suffered injuries, with four admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical Hospital in Rewa and the rest receiving treatment in a private hospital in Mauganj.

The tribal family not only attacked the police squad but also killed the young man Sunny Dwivedi they had held hostage.

In response to the violence, the district administration imposed Section 163 in the village, and additional police forces were deployed to maintain order.

The Chief Minister has also directed Minister-in-Charge Lakhan Patel to visit the village and oversee the situation.

The violence stemmed from a complex dispute involving the Kol tribal community and the Dwivedi family.

The conflict escalated due to allegations surrounding the death of Ashok Kol two months ago, which had been ruled an accident following a police investigation and autopsy.

Dissatisfied with the findings and frustrated by perceived police inaction, the Kol community reportedly abducted Sunny Dwivedi, whom they accused of designing Ashok Kol's death.

Approximately, 250 individuals from the Kol community reportedly held Sunny hostage in a grocery store. Efforts by the Dwivedi family to negotiate his release failed, forcing them to seek police intervention.

When a team of police officers, accompanied by Tehsildar Kumre Lal Panika and other officials, arrived to address the situation, they were met with violent resistance.

Villagers not only pelted stones at the team but also took some officers hostage, assaulting them severely.

Sub-Divisional Officer Ankita Shulya and Sub-Inspector Arti Verma narrowly escaped by locking themselves in a room. Eventually, reinforcements arrived, and law enforcement personnel regained control of the situation.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and pledged unwavering support to the family of Ramcharan Gautam.

