Jackky Bhagnani: Gen-Z is changing the way music is created and consumed

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor, producer and entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani shared that independent music is giving healthy competition to mainstream norms because the Gen-Z is changing the way music is created and consumed.

"Today, every aspiring musician can potentially churn out music independently thanks to platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. This has created a formidably powerful alternative industry,” said Jackky.

His company Just Music has been making inroads into the music industry with an expanding portfolio of diverse offerings.

"We intend to play a key role in steering the shift towards independent music by supporting talented artists. We are offering them a platform that prioritizes creative freedom and expands the reach of clutter-breaking music."

Talking about the ever-evolving musical tastes, he said: “Gen Z is changing the way music is created and consumed.”

“They want music which is personal, original as well as diverse and fortunately, today there are many avenues which can help them to create as well as access music that resonates with them. This is why independent music is giving healthy competition to mainstream norms."

Jackky says his label offers access to high-quality production, marketing strategies, and distribution networks, ensuring that “independent artists can reach a wider audience and join the mainstream while maintaining their unique artistic identity."

He hopes independent musicians will also be celebrated on international platforms.

"We are actively working towards this goal by facilitating collaborations with global artists, exploring cross-cultural music projects, and leveraging digital platforms to amplify Indian music beyond geographical boundaries."

Jackky made his debut in 2009 with Kal Kissne Dekhaaaaa. In April 2011, he starred in F.A.L.T.U. He was then seen in films such as Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan and Welcome to Karachi.

In 2016, he turned to film producing with Sarbjit along with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. In 2017, he produced and acted in a short film 'Carbon' released on YouTube. In 2018, he produced Dil Juunglee and Welcome to New York. He made his Tamil film debut opposite Trisha in the horror film Mohini.

