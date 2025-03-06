Why Parineeti Chopra is crushing on ‘inspiring human’ Raghav Chadha

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has expressed admiration for her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, calling him an "inspiring human." The actress reshared Raghav’s video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Crushing on this inspiring human,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In the video, Raghav could be heard expressing his excitement about being invited to participate in the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) Executive Education Program.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP stated, “I am super excited to be back at school. I am honored to be handpicked for this prestigious program and deeply grateful to the Harvard as well as the World Economic Forum for this opportunity. This is a unique opportunity to enhance my learning in global leadership and acquire a skill set in policy-making while engaging with some of the brightest minds in governance, public affairs, and public policy. It’s truly a ‘back to school’ moment for me, and I look forward to gaining new insights that will contribute to India’s policymaking landscape.”

Raghav also emphasized the significance of incorporating these learnings into India’s policy framework. “I am eager to bring back valuable global perspectives to enhance policy decisions in India. The world is interconnected, and learning from top policymakers and experts will help us innovate and craft better solutions to challenges that affect not just India but the world at large,” he added.

Chadha was recognized as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

From this select group of YGLs, a few are chosen to participate in the Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at Harvard Kennedy School. Scheduled from March 5 to 13, 2025, in Boston, Cambridge, this exclusive program gathers leading politicians, policymakers, executives, and thought leaders for an immersive learning experience focused on global governance, leadership, and policy innovation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.