Jackie Shroff donates life size mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

Thrissur, Aug 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) on Saturday donated a life-size mechanical elephant, ‘Thaleeswaran’, to Nediyathali Sri Siva Temple in Kodungallur near here.

Thaleeswaran will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle.

The initiative was facilitated by PETA India in recognition of the temple’s decision never to own or hire live elephants.

This new mechanical elephant, Thaleeswaran, is a landmark eleventh robot donated to temples by PETA India and the seventh in Kerala.

The mechanical elephant was welcomed through an inauguration ceremony, and the temple hosted a Panchari Melam performance.

Jackie Shroff, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved actors with a career spanning over four decades and more than 200 films across languages, is equally admired for his deep compassion for animals and concern for the environment.

Speaking about this initiative, he said, “my heart lights up when I see God’s creations living happily. Elephants are not meant to stand on hard floors, carry people on their backs, or walk in circles with chains around their legs. God intended for them to splash in rivers, roam in forests, and just be elephants. That’s exactly why I’m donating Thaleeswaran, a mechanical elephant, to a revered temple in Kerala,” said Shroff.

“Thaleeswaran can shake its head and ears, bless, and be part of every celebration without anyone getting hurt. This way, our traditions stay alive, and so do the elephants, free and joyful in the wild. That, to me, is real devotion,” added the hugely popular actor.

After inaugurating the mechanical elephant, Member of Parliament Benny Behanan said he is pleased to inaugurate Thaleeswaran and especially glad to see how beautiful this mechanical elephant is.

“Though it looks like a real elephant, it is completely safe. Children can touch it, take photos, and enjoy its presence without any risk and this brings great joy to their hearts. It feels just like a real elephant, but with the added safety and compassion that makes it perfect for temple traditions,” said Behanan.

The president of Nediyathali Sri Siva Temple Suresh Babu, said they are truly delighted to welcome Thaleeswaran to our temple, not just as a symbol of tradition, but as a tribute to all sacred beings created by the divine, who, like us, deserve to live freely and safely with their families.

“With this compassionate step, we can honour Lord Ganesha without causing distress to any living being. After witnessing several tragic incidents involving captive elephants attacking humans during festivals in Kerala, Thaleeswaran also helps ensure public safety. We encourage other temples to consider adopting mechanical elephants too, for the safety of devotees, the well-being of animals, and the continued grace of our cherished customs,” said Babu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.