'Jaan Da' from Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' invokes patriotism

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) After the grand spectacle of the ‘Tejas’ trailer, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer have now amped up the hype with the movie’s first song 'Jaan Da'.

The song fuses rock music with some pop, electronic, and film music to create an emotionally power packed-patriotic track.

The singing of Arijit Singh never disappoints as his voice is not only passionate, but also powerful and soulful. This is very well accompanied by the composition of Sashwat Sachdev which perfectly complements Arijit’s voice, and even makes it better, while Kumar’s lyrics are beautiful.

The instrumentation is very well done, a simple but elegant mix of acoustic guitars, distorted electric guitars to drive in the rock punch, some use of synthesisers for an electronic flavour. The song is stylistically a merger between Punjabi pop, rock, and Bollywood music.

The production on ‘Jaan Da’ however stands very much in contrast to the film’s spectacle, because unlike a lot of other productions, the mix is heavily restrained and a bit dialed down.

Instead of making it crystal clear, there is some tampering with the samples. As such, the sound design, while clear, doesn't have enough punch, though maybe that is just what the producers wanted.

While the trailer raised the anticipation to watch the film, the 'Jaan Da' song is a perfect ode to celebrate the love for the nation while also evoking the feeling of patriotism. Furthermore, the music video really complements the overall scenario of the film, showing both the soldier as well as the human side of Kangana’s character.

This only accentuates the feeling of pride, passion, hype, and soul that the movie wishes to create. The actress, who is playing the role of fighter pilot Tejas Gill, is constantly shown alongside India’s indigenous light combat aircraft, the HAL LCA Tejas.

Directed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, ‘Tejas’ stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

