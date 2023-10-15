Five killed in road accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) Five persons were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding bus rammed a three wheeler in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Sunday, police said.

Te fatal accident occurred at Sujawalpur Chowk under Sakra police station on NH 28.

Four persons died on the spot while one of them succumbed due to multiple injuries in the hospital. The toll may rise further as the condition of two other injured persons remains critical.

Following the incident, a large number of local villagers assembled at the place and blocked NH 28.

The officials of Sakra police station convinced them to end their protest.

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

