It's the end of Kejriwal's politics of lies: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma

Bhopal, Feb 8 (IANS) Senior BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Saturday hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying it is the end of his "politics of lies".

Sharma said: "Kejriwal established himself and AAP by spreading lies and propaganda. However, this time, people have thrown him out of power."

Sharma, three-time BJP MLA from Bhopal's Huzur Assembly seat, made this statement responding to Delhi Assembly polls trends, which indicated that the BJP was ahead on 48 seats while the AAP on 22.

"Kejriwal should realise that tactics of abusing and spreading lies can't work for long in politics. He should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who seeks public support humbly and based on work done by his government. Kejriwal's defeat in the election is the end of his political career," Sharma said, talking to IANS.

He further stated that Delhi's mandate has once again proved that people have faith in Prime Minister Modi. He also congratulated the entire Delhi BJP unit for the victory in the election.

Notably, the BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years.

Several top AAP leaders lost the Delhi Assembly polls. However, three ministers - Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain secured victories from Babarpur, Sultanpur Majra, and Ballimaran, respectively.

The Election Commission of India website showed that, as of now, the BJP has won 35 seats and is ahead in 13 seats, while AAP has managed to win 16 seats and is leading in six seats.

The Congress has this time again drawn a blank.

