It would be right if someone gives credit for Caste Census to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, says SP's Azmi

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) After the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the enumeration of castes in the upcoming Census, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra President, Abu Azmi, on Thursday, welcomed the decision. He also stated that it would be right to give credit for this development to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi as they had been demanding a caste census for a long time.

Speaking to IANS, Abu Azmi said, “I wholeheartedly welcome this decision, but you must have heard about Akhilesh Yadav and the INDIA Bloc. These leaders have been demanding a caste census for a long time. It has always been their belief that the greater the population, the larger the share in resources. They were not receiving their fair share.

"Whether it was the Sachar Committee or the Rehman Committee, both government-appointed bodies, they highlighted the severe conditions faced by Muslims, which in many ways are worse than those experienced by Dalits.

"There is a lack of housing, schools, and employment opportunities for Muslims. Only two to three per cent of Muslims are represented in government jobs. Therefore, if this decision has been made now, it will be highly beneficial.

"If someone credits this achievement to the INDIA Bloc, and Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, it would be right, as these individuals have consistently demanded a caste census. Those who were opposing it are now accepting it."

Azmi further stressed that the caste census should begin immediately.

“We are happy that the caste census has been fully approved. It should start tomorrow, without delay. The sooner it starts, the sooner people will believe in the sincerity of the decision,” he added.

Azmi also commented on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, saying, “Strong action should be taken against terrorism. I was listening to a video of PM Modi this morning, where he said that terrorism has no religion. He urged that no religious community should be blamed for terrorism. I agree with that sentiment.

"But I would request PM Modi to also speak out against the violence faced by Muslims in various places after the terrorist attack in Kashmir. There have been reports of Muslims being attacked, their shops being shut down, and people being forced to recite Hanuman Chalisa before buying goods. This is a form of separatism. I urge Modi ji to loudly reaffirm his earlier stance against terrorism.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.