It was actor Nani who first told me about Hesham Abdul Wahab, says Soori

Chennai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Soori has said that it was Telugu star Nani who first told him about music director Hesham Abdul Wahab and that though he had spoken to several people about the music director, it was Nani's direct praise of Hesham Abdul Wahab that strengthened his confidence in him.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post praising music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, whose music played a crucial role in the success of Soori's recently released film 'Maaman', Soori said the Malayalam music director was a priceless treasure who breathed life through his music.

He went on to disclose that the first person to speak about Hesham was actor Nani and that despite holding discussions about Hesham Abdul Wahab with several other people, it was Nani's direct praise of Hesham Abdul Wahab that gave him confidence.

The actor also went on to disclose that later, when director Prasanth Pandiyaraj and Santhosh of Think Music jointly spoke, Hesham joined them with just a call.

Stating that Hesham was someone who was blessed by Allah's grace, Soori said that love and affection always flowed through his music.

It was with this trust that the journey of Maaman began, the actor said.

Crediting Hesham's music in the film as one of the important reasons for the film being celebrated for touching emotions, the actor thanked the music director saying, "Just like your music, live your life with love. Your place is secure."

Maaman, which revolves around the love a boy has for his maternal uncle, hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year.

Apart from Soori, Jayaprakash, Rajkiran and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film also featured Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar and Master Prakeeth Shivan among others.

