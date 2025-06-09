Nishikant Dubey demands probe into Nehru family’s China links, hits out at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for an investigation into the alleged historical ties between the Nehru-Gandhi family and China. He based his demand on “revelation” from declassified documents related to the 1961 Belgrade Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In a strongly worded post on X on Monday, Dubey questioned the strategic decisions taken by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Rahul Baba, do you know that at China's behest, your family's patriarch Nehru ji created the new gimmick of non-aligned countries? Look at the member countries of the first conference in Belgrade in 1961. After isolating India from both Russia and America, did any country come to India's defence during or after the 1962 war with China?” Dubey asked.

He further claimed that the Non-Aligned Movement, which Nehru was instrumental in founding, ultimately served China’s interests.

Referring to the 26th declaration of the Belgrade Summit, Dubey alleged that the document reflected Nehru’s alignment with Beijing. “Tibet to China, Panchsheel for China, and after making China a permanent member of the United Nations, this conference ordered the UN to recognise China as the sole representative state. By siding with China, did your family impose the 1962 war on India or not?” he said.

He then asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a direct question: “Should the relationship between China and the Nehru family be investigated?”

The Belgrade Summit, held in September 1961, marked the first formal meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement -- a grouping of states that sought to remain independent from both the Western and Soviet blocs during the Cold War. India, under Nehru, played a central role in shaping the movement’s ideology and goals.

Earlier, Dubey had accused Nehru-Gandhi family of favouring Pakistan at India's expense related to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Dubey had highlighted India's financial contributions to Pakistan under the treaty, suggesting that the Gandhi family's policies have been detrimental to India's interests.

