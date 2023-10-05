ISS India charts ambitious growth plans

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) ISS A/S (ISS Group), a leading global workplace experience and facility management company with more than 350,000 employees globally, is set to bolster its presence and operations in India through its OneISS strategy, as India's thriving outsourcing market and robust economic growth present unprecedented opportunities for expansion.

India stands as a pivotal growth market for ISS, and the company aims to fortify its position within global customers that operate in India as well while also serving unique clients.

The company has launched a new social sustainability education programme, 'Education for All', to help more than 42,000+ breadwinners pick up their education journey with funding and support from ISS through collaborations with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Symbiosis Skills and Professional University and the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Group CEO of ISS A/S, Kasper Fangel, who is on his first visit to India shortly after taking up his new role, emphasised on India being a key growth market for ISS, and with the OneISS strategy, the company is poised for significant expansion.

Fangel re-emphasised commitment to India market with a focus on career development and providing certified upskilling to its employees.

"Today, India is a key growth market for ISS, and with our OneISS strategy, we are poised for significant expansion. By sharpening our focus on workforce development, key business segment growth, technology investments, and a new globally aligned operating model, we are using our global scale to drive superior value for all stakeholders. This strategic approach positions us to become the most respected global leader in integrated facility services,"Fangel said.

Aksh Rohatgi, CEO and Country Manager, ISS India, said, "ISS began operations in India eighteen years back and made an impact in the integrated facility management business with its sustainability focus, marquee global experience and ability to deliver services to a high standard of customer expectation.

"ISS India is thrilled to align its growth ambitions with the OneISS strategy. Leveraging our key pillars of innovation, sustainability, and skilling, we are intensely focused on increasing overall revenue and expanding the employee base drastically by 2025. Our optimism arises from India's great position today as not only one of the World's most important markets but also a global manufacturing and services hub."

