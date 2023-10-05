Soldier killed in Sikkim flood, claims family in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (IANS) Soldier Saroj Kumar Dash, one of the 23 Army personnel reported missing after a flash flood in North Sikkim, has reportedly died, claimed his family in Odisha on Thursday.

Havildar Saroj was a resident of Kendudhipa village under the Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal district.

“They (Army officials) sent us the photos of five bodies of jawans recovered. The officials said five bodies have been recovered till now and asked us to verify whether my brother is one of them or not. I found my brother was among the five Army personnel whose bodies were recovered.

"The Army officials said they will send a final confirmation report after a few hours as doctors are examining the identification marks on the body as marked during the joining,” said Saroj’s brother.

The family members have reportedly identified the body of Saroj during a video call later.

Saroj, who joined the Indian Army as a jawan in 2012, had married seven months ago.

He had last visited his home in August and later rejoined his duty in September first week.

The unfortunate development has completely shattered the family and relatives who had been praying for his safe rescue for the last two days.

