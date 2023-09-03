ISRO can now compete with NASA, Roscosmos in space expeditions: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Union Minister (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the government believes the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 would be leading the country's 'Amrit Kaal' growth journey over the next 25 years, adding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) now has the capacity to complete with NASA and Roscosmos in space expeditions.

The minister said this while launching the 'Mera Maati Mera Desh' campaign in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

The 'Mera Maati Mera Desh' campaign marks the beginning of the Amrit Kalash Yatras all over the country, which includes collection of mitti and rice from every household.

The minister said the current era is rightfully called as 'Modi Era' and the world has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his progressive policy decisions. Singh said Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 are its outcomes.

Singh said, India's recent space marvels have only been possible under PM Shri Narendra Modi who has opened up new vistas for India's space sector through public private partnership model, and now the 'sky is not the limit' dictum has become true for India's Space Sector.

The last nine years have witnessed a quantum jump in India’s space journey, making India standing at par with NASA, Roscosmos etc., which are now collaborating with ISRO for space expeditions, the minister added.

Singh said, the supremacy which India has evidently demonstrated before the world in terms of its human resource and human calibre through cost effective means despite constrained resources has put India as a frontline nation and a scientific-cum-economic force to reckon with.

The Minister further said that the whole world gives credit for all this to PM Modi for having taken several progressive policy decisions like bringing all the stakeholders together to put in a joint effort with a collective contribution.

