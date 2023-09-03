G20 summit: 311 apps, 12,000 workers & 95 machines used to clean Delhi, says MCD Mayor

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday said that it took only two months for MCD to make Delhi clean and green, saying that the city is all set to welcome the dignitaries for the upcoming G20 Summit.



The Mayor said that 311 apps, 12 thousand workers and 95 machines were used to make Delhi clean and green.

“We have deployed 12 thousand workers on special duty to prepare Delhi for the G20 summit; this includes 1500 workers in the Central Zone, 1000 workers in South Zone, 1500 workers in Najafgarh Zone, 250 workers around Pragati Maidan. Over 55 thousand employees are looking after all the arrangements across,” the Mayor said.

She said that 52 mechanical road sweeping machines of MCD were put in action to clean the roads of Delhi. Over 250 employees were deployed to clean Delhi's Rajghat Marg, Jawaharlal Marg, Zoo Area, Bhairav Marg, Vikas Marg, and Tilak Marg.

The Mayor said that special attention was paid to the cleanliness of the areas around the historical places of the capital including Qutub Minar, Delhi Six, and Red Fort.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said that MCD identified more than 12 thousand garbage points through 'MCD-311' App and cleaned them.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal said that all the work related to door-to-door garbage collection, beautification, and cleanliness of roads has been completed.

The Mayor said that Delhi is hosting the G20 summit and it is a matter of extreme pride for the entire country.

“Since India has got the presidency of G20, the entire world would be looking at us. Delhi Government and MCD is all set to welcome the dignitaries and tourists and to provide them with excellent hospitality,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor said that the AAP Government has been in power in MCD for the last five to six months and it has created a unique and excellent model.

“MCD has made all sorts of arrangements in lieu of G20. In terms of cleanliness, the MCD identified around 12 thousand vulnerable garbage points and worked on a war footing to remove these garbage points. All the officials were directed to remove these garbage points within 24 hours.

“The Deputy Commissioner and other officials identified these points through MCD’s App 311 and removed these points. Beautification work of these points has been completed as well,” the Mayor said.

