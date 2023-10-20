ISRC will be a core institution in India's growing capabilities in chips: MoS IT

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The India Semiconductor Research Centre (ISRC) will be the Indian equivalent of Europe-based Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC), Nano Tech, Taiwan-based Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and MIT Micro-electronic labs in the US which have pioneered many cutting-edge technologies, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, said on Friday.

The India Semiconductor R&D Committee handed over the report on the ISRC to the minister, which will be a core institution in India's growing capabilities in semiconductors.

“After months of dedicated research, India Semiconductor R&D Committee has laid out a roadmap of ISRC, realising what can be the architectural design of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the semiconductor ecosystem. After being absent from the semiconductor ecosystem for decades and missing many opportunities, we are now playing catch up,” said Chandrasekhar.

The minister acknowledged the contributions of all committee members in comprehensively identifying the pillars of ISRC including Advanced Silicon, Packaging R&D, Compound/Power Semiconductor and Chip design & EDA.

“The ISRC report is part of a decadal strategy that will significantly impact India, young Indian scientists, researchers and startups. It aligns with the PM's vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’. In the next 4-5 years, the ISRC will become one of the leading semiconductor research institutions in the world,” the minister added.

In December 2021, the government committed Rs 76,000 crore (US$10 billion) to catalyse the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The minister said that ISRC is part of a graded approach that the government is taking to make India a global semiconductor research and innovation hub.

The ISRC envisions the establishment of a world-class research institution focusing on semiconductor processes, advanced packaging, compound semiconductors and Fabless design and EDA tools.

By fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and government, ISRC aims to nurture a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem. It is expected to facilitate seamless transfer from lab to fab, bridging the gap between research and manufacturing.

ISRC plans to invest strategically, focusing on achievable technology nodes and fostering collaborations with global research centres, academia and industry.

The initiative aims to transform the centres of excellence in India's academic institutions into globally competitive entities, attracting global companies to India.

