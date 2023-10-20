How CBN And Family Manage To Pay Crores of Lawyers Fee?

Chandrababu Naidu is A-37 in Rs 371 crore -skill development scam and is currently in the judicial remand. NTR's widowed wife Lakshmi Parvathi has raised pertinent questions on Chandrababu's legal expenses and how did the family manage to pay such exorbitant fees.

How did Chandrababu and family manage to splurge money for the lawyers. According to Lakshmi Parvathi, Chandrababu Naidu has hired as many as 18 lawyers including super senior advocates like Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve besides several others. Lakshmi Parvathi stated that the elite lawyers charge a bomb to their clients. A whopping sum of Rs 1 crore to 2.5 crore per day is charged by such eminent lawyers. "Where did money come from to pay the elite lawyers? Is it not the corrupt money? Isn't this why Nara Lokesh parked himself at Delhi to make payments to lawyers from the corrupt money," said Lakshmi Parvathi.

Lakshmi Parvathi further raised Nara Bhuvaneswari's comments on Heritage shares and 2 percent of shares cost about Rs 400 crore. "How come 2000 crore of legal expenses borne by Chandrababu and family?" "Chandrababu Naidu is the most corrupt politician in the whole country. Everyone knows about this," Lakshmi Parvathi concluded.

