ISL 2024-25: Upbeat Punjab FC face newcomers Mohammedan SC

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Punjab FC riding on their excellent away victory against Mumbai City will face Indian Super League newcomers Mohammedan SC in their next fixture tomorrow here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Shers are currently sixth in the table with 15 points, same as Odisha FC and NorthEast above them but have played two fewer matches. Mohammedan who have had a tough start to their life in the top division are 12th in the table with five points from nine matches.

Speaking ahead of the match, PFC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, “We have to be disciplined and focused against Mohammedan and should not take them lightly because of their position in the table. It is not going to be an easy game and we will have to work very hard to get all three points tomorrow.” On asked on what will be the factors will decide the result of tomorrow’s matches, the coach said, “Discipline for sure is the most important, how we start the first minutes of the game and the transition game for both teams will be the key factors.”

Punjab secured a dominating 3-0 victory against the Islanders in Mumbai while Mohammedan suffered a 3-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Luka Majcen and Ezequiel Vidal have been in sublime form upfront, as the Slovenian has taken his tally to four goals from five matches. Punjab’s defence has been outstanding throughout the season putting some brilliant defensive displays. They have allowed the least number of touches for the opposition in their own box and are also the team that has allowed the fewest number of attempts at their goal.

PFC Midfielder Ricky John Shabong during the pre-match press conference said, “Mohammedan is a strong team with a good set of players. It is always challenging to play a side from Kolkata in the league and tomorrow will be same. If we stick to our plan and stay focused, we will be able to get all three points tomorrow. “The coach has placed his trust in me and given me the minutes to play and bring energy in the field. I am happy with how I am performing now and hope to contribute more to the team”, said Ricky while asked about his role in the team.

Even though both sides will be meeting for the first time in the ISL, they have gone against each other on six occasions in the I-League across three seasons. Punjab have an upper hand over the Kolkata side, winning three times and drawing the other three. Punjab have found the target 13 times while Mohammedan scored six times in their previous meetings. In their last meeting, The Shers won 4-0 in January 2023 at Kolkata.

Punjab FC will look to continue their momentum and cement their place in the top six of the table, while Mohammedan SC will look to take inspiration from their opponent’s performance in a similar situation during the last season to get their campaign back in track.

