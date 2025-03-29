Ishaan on working with Shahid Kapoor: Won't be able to wait to sink my teeth into a role

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) For actor Ishaan Khatter, the thought of working with Shahid Kapoor excites him beyond measure as he said that he won't be able to wait to sink his teeth into a role if he is facing the camera with his brother and star Shahid Kapoor.

Asked if he has a genre in mind to work with his brother Shahid in a Bollywood movie, Ishaan told IANS: “See, the beautiful thing about this industry and this business is that you never know what's going to come next and it is unpredictable. So I think we're both people who rely very strongly on instinct.

“I think we're both brothers who I highly respect, I mean, he's my elder brother, but I think there's a mutual respect and we give each other the space and independence in our own careers,” said the actor, who strutted the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Guwahati.

Ishaan tagged it as a “special moment”, if the two stars work together.

“If we get to work together, I think it would be a very special moment and we would like to make it equally or more special for the audience as well,” said Ishaan, who made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, which starred Shahid.

He added: “So as far as the story is concerned, it could be any genre, but I can't, I won't be able to wait to sink my teeth into a role if I'm facing the camera with my brother.”

Looking forward, Ishaan is gearing up for the release of “The Royals”, where he is all set to star alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

According to the teaser, Ishaan will be seen playing Aviraaj Singh, a charismatic heir to the royal throne of Morpur. He crosses paths with Bhumi's character, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a driven and no-nonsense CEO.

