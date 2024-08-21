Isha Koppikar, daughter Rianna play with 'naag devta'; drops video

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar on Wednesday has shared an adventurous video, along with her daughter Rianna, where the mother-daughter duo can be seen holding a snake in their hands.

Taking to Instagram, Isha, who has 1.1 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see her wearing a white and blue co-ord set.

She tied her hair in a top bun and accessorised the look with sunglasses.

The clip shows Isha holding a snake in her hand and playing with it. We can also see her baby girl holding the same snake in her hands.

The post is captioned as: "Naag Devta".

Isha was married to restaurateur Timmy Narang. The duo had tied the knot in 2009, but had officially divorced in November, 2023.

On the work front, Isha made her film debut in 1998 as a lead actress with the Telugu comedy drama 'Chandralekha'. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, it starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Ramya Krishna.

She made her Tamil debut in 1998 with the romantic film 'Kaadhal Kavithai' directed by Agathiyan and produced by Sunanda Murali Manohar. The film starred Prashanth, and Kasthuri, while Manivannan and Srividya were seen as pivotal characters.

Isha has featured in South Indian movies like-- 'En Swasa Kaatre', 'Nenjinile', 'Surya Vamsha', 'O Nanna Nalle', 'Prematho Raa', 'Hoo Anthiya Uhoo Anthiya', 'Narasimha', 'Keshava', 'Looty', 'Kavacha'.

She made her Hindi film debut with 2000 crime thriller film 'Fiza' written and directed by Khalid Mohammed. It starred Karisma Kapoor as the lead, along with Hrithik Roshan as her terrorist brother and Jaya Bachchan as their mother.

The 47-year-old actress has been a part of Hindi movies like 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya', 'Pinjar', 'Dil Ka Rishta', 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'LOC Kargil', 'Krishna Cottage', 'Inteqam: The Perfect Game', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', '36 China Town', 'Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love', 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi', 'Hello Darling', and 'Love You Loktantra'.

She was last seen in the Tamil science fiction comedy 'Ayalaan' directed by R Ravikumar and produced by KJR Studios. The film starred Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, alongside Sharad Kelkar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan.

