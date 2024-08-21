Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never did a film with SRK, Salman and Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her recent horror-comedy offering ‘Stree 2’, has spoken up about why she hasn’t yet worked with the superstars of Hindi cinema, the holy trinity of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress, said that she hasn’t yet got the opportunity to work with the 3 Khans of Bollywood.

She said, “Many times you are offered a film, but if you feel the character isn’t exciting enough or the role doesn’t challenge the artiste in you then you let go off that role. I’m very clear about the king of work that I choose”.

She further mentioned, “I want to be part of good films, engaging films with good stories, work with good directors, and do good work. If the by-product of all of this is the opportunity to work with good actors or huge stars, I’m happy to say yes to it”.

Meanwhile, Shraddha, who returned to box-office almost after 16 months, has delivered her 2nd consecutive Rs 200 crore film with ‘Stree 2’, the first being ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which she starred opposite superstar Ranbir Kapoor which collected Rs 223 crores worldwide.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ has netted Rs 255 crores at the Indian box-office with additional Rs 55 crores in overseas collections taking its worldwide collections to Rs 361.15 crore.

‘Stree 2’, which released on Independence Day, clashed with the multi-starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein’, John Abraham-starrer ‘Vedaa’ and the Telugu movie ‘Double iSmart’, and has managed to leave behind them all. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer film is witnessing highest occupancy during evening and night shows.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.