IRB constable held in Goa for stalking, outraging modesty of a woman

Panaji, Sep 6 (IANS) The Goa police on Wednesday arrested an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman and threatening her husband.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that a woman from Bardez- North Goa had approached the Mapusa police station with a complaint stating that on September 1, IRB constable Suraj Shailendra Saxena along with his friend Babit Naik had stalked her in order to foster personal contact with her.

“He followed her and abused her and her husband using filthy words. He also threatened the complainant and her husband with dire consequences,” the police said.

The police said that the complainant also gave video clippings of the entire incident.

“Taking into consideration the previous history and conduct of the IRB police constable (narrated by the complainant), Mapusa police immediately nabbed the accused person Suraj Shailendra Saxena of Chimbel, Tiswadi and arrested him. The search for the other accused is on,” police said.

Dalvi said that the police department will also submit a report against Saxena for such an offence.

