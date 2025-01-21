Ira Khan shares heartwarming childhood picture with brother Junaid Khan

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is setting sibling goals. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with her elder brother Junaid Khan.

.The picture shows Junaid holding his baby sister as he looks into the camera. Ira can be seen looking at her elder brother in a bid to get his attention.

She also penned a long note in the caption reminiscing their childhood. She wrote, “When he still thought I was cute! And look how excited I am to receive his attention and affection! I think we’re both cute”.

She further mentioned, “Someone asked me who’s older. Junaid!! 5 whole years. How is that even a question!? Can’t tell who’s being complimented and who’s being insulted. Though he does look very GenZ in #loveyapa”.

Meanwhile, Junaid is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical movie ‘Loveyapa’. The film is a remake of the superhit Tamil movie ‘Love Today’.

Earlier, Junaid made his acting debut with the streaming movie ‘Maharaj’ which was based on journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Having studied at the Elphinstone College in Mumbai, Karsandas Mulji, played by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son - Junaid in the film, was a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji. He was a member of the Gujarati Gnanprasarak Mandalli (Gujarati Society for the Spread of Knowledge), and was a friend of prominent Gujarati reformists such as poet Narmad and educationist Mahipatram Neelkanth.

Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, female education, excessive spending in pompous marriages, indecent songs sung during marriages, the funeral ritual of chest beating, and he stood up for the oppressed, calling for a social reform. Many of the evil practices in the society got abolished because of Mulji, who like his mentor believed in effective functioning of the society by weeding out its evils.

He wrote many notable articles. However, it was the article titled ‘Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato’ (The Primitive Religion of the Hindus and the Present Heterodox Opinions) published by him on September 21, 1890 in ‘Satyaprakash’. The article criticised Vaishnava Archaryas (Hindu religious leaders) for their behaviour. The article resulted in the Maharaj Libel Case in 1862 on which the Netflix film is based.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Junaid Khan also has an upcoming film with Sai Pallavi.

