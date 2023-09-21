IPL ecosystem value pegged at Rs 92,500 crore

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The IPL ecosystem value has risen from Rs 87,000 crore to Rs 92,500 crore, marking an increase of around 6.3 per cent, as per a report by D & P India Advisory Services.

In US dollar terms, this translates to a growth from $10.9 billion to $11.2 billion, representing an increase of approximately 3.3 per cent.

The league has always been a spectacle of cricket, business and entertainment. And this year was no exception, as the league continued to captivate audiences, both on television and digital platforms, the report said.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the IPL telecast on the Star Sports Network attracted a staggering 505 million viewers with an impressive watch time of 427.1 billion minutes. On the digital front, JioCinema reported that 449 million viewers tuned in on its platform, with over 126 million viewers choosing connected TV options to savour the IPL action.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) boasts a remarkable valuation of Rs 1,250 crore, equating to approximately $150 million. This significant valuation was primarily driven by the league’s substantial media and title rights deals.

A particularly striking indicator of the WPL’s anticipated success is the cumulative sale proceeds of the franchises, amounting to a staggering Rs 4,670 crore.

This substantial investment by team owners signals their confidence in the league’s future trajectory. They foresee the WPL not only thriving, but also offering significant financial returns in the coming years.

