IPL 2025: PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over-rate offense

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas lyer has been hit with a fine after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their four-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

lyer was fined Rs 12 lakh as this was PBKS' first over-rate offence in IPL 2025 under the tournament's code of conduct. PBKS were also forced to bring in an extra fielder inside the circle before the start of the 19th over.

"Shreyas lyer, Captain, Punjab Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (PL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimumn over-rate offences, lyer was fined INR 12 Lakh," the statement from the IPL read.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans), Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) and Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) have all been penalised for slow over- rate offences this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-32, which included the first hat-trick of IPL 2025, helped PBKS restrict CSK to 190 after Sam Curran's fabulous 88 (47). Riding on skipper Shreyas Iyer's 72 (41) and Prabhsimran Singh's 54 (36), PBKS chased down the target with two deliveries to spare.

With this victory, PBKS made it six wins in 10 matches and jumped to second place with 13 points, leapfrogging three teams on 12 points in a thrilling battle on the points table.

Meanwhile, CSK became the first team to be out of playoffs race as they are rooted at the bottom of the table with just two wins in 10 games.

