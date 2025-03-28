IPL 2025: Pandya comes back as Mumbai look for first win against hosts Gujarat

Ahmedabad, March 28 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eager to make amends for their disappointing start to the IPL 2025 season as they prepare to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With both teams yet to open their account after suffering defeats in their respective opening matches, this encounter promises to be a high-stakes battle.

One of the biggest boosts for MI ahead of this clash is the return of their captain, Hardik Pandya, who missed their season opener against Chennai Super Kings due to a suspension for an over-rate offence in IPL 2024. The five-time champions struggled in his absence, failing to put up a competitive total against CSK and eventually losing by four wickets. Now, with Pandya back in the mix, MI will be hoping for an improved performance both with the bat and the ball.

Mumbai's batting lineup lacked the necessary firepower in their opener at Chepauk, managing only 155/9. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will need to step up and find form, especially with the conditions in Ahmedabad expected to be more batting-friendly. Pandya's return not only strengthens the middle order but also provides an additional bowling option, particularly during the powerplay and death overs.

However, MI will still be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who remains on the sidelines recovering from his back injury. His absence leaves a significant void in the bowling attack, adding pressure on the likes of Mohammed Siraj, who had a forgettable outing in the first match, conceding 54 runs.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have their own concerns to address. Despite a spirited chase against Punjab Kings in their opener, where they fell just 11 runs short while chasing a massive 244, their bowling unit struggled considerably. The home side will be banking on Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan to deliver against MI’s formidable batting order, but the lack of experienced Indian pacers could be a headache for coach Ashish Nehra.

The Titans will also need to make a call on their overseas combination. The absence of variety in their Indian pace attack - Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma, all of whom rely on a similar hit-the-deck approach - makes it imperative for Rabada to deliver with the new ball.

The Ahmedabad pitch is expected to be a belter for batters, as evidenced by the high-scoring thriller between Gujarat and Punjab where 475 runs were scored in 40 overs. With the short boundaries and true bounce, another run-fest could be on the cards, putting additional responsibility on the bowlers to execute their plans effectively.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.