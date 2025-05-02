IPL 2025: 'Once MI make it to playoffs, they become dangerous', feels Rayudu

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) After Munbai Indians sixth straight win of the season, former India batter Ambati Rayudu opined that the five-time champions' success come from smart planning and players sticking to their roles perfectly.

Five-time champions decimated Rajasthan by 100 runs at their home venue to climb to the top of the points table with 14 points in 11 games. It was an all-round show from the away side at Sawai Mansingh Stadium with Ryan Rickleton (61), Rohit Sharma (54), Suryakumar Yadav (48 not out) and Hardik Pandya (48 not out) guiding them to 217/2 while Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah scalping three wickets each to bundle out Rajasthan for 117 in 16.1 overs.

With winning momentum on their side, Mumbai Indians are poised to make it to the playoffs to get away with last season's debacle where they finished at the bottom of the table.

“Success of Mumbai Indians comes from smart planning - look at the number of short balls they bowled today, which is rare at Wankhede. But they understood the conditions and executed well. When it comes to the business end of the IPL, Mumbai Indians get into a trance - they stick to roles, play to their strengths, and handle pressure better than most. Once they make it to the playoffs, they’re a dangerous team. You can pick 9–10 individual match-winners in their playing XI," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

The former Mumbai Indians batter praised Suryakumar's versatile stroke-playing and domination over bowlers.

“The kind of pressure Suryakumar Yadav puts on bowlers is enormous. Bowlers have dealt with big hitters and clever batters, but he’s both. He can go straight down the ground or behind the wicketkeeper — he’s got the versatility. He never lets bowlers dominate, regardless of conditions. That’s what makes him special.”

Ahead of the encounter between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Friday, Rayudu feels that visiting batters need to perform well to take two crucial points from the encounter.

“In the last match, Sunrisers Hyderabad did well against a struggling Chennai Super Kings, but moving forward, their batting must fire big. They’ll be up against Gujarat Titans, who are in top form, especially with their bowling attack. It won’t be easy - they’ll have their task cut out," Rayudu said.

In the previous encounter between the two sides earlier this season, Gujarat outclassed Hyderabad at their home venue by seven wickets.

