Investments in country rose by 65% between 2014-15 and 2022-23

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Investments in the country have risen by 65 per cent between 2014-15 and 2022-23, from Rs 32,78,096 crore to Rs 54, 34,691 crore.The government and private sector together invest in the economy, which is indicated by Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) in the Indian economy.

This GFCF was Rs 32.78 lakh crore (constant 2011-12 prices) in 2014-15, which rose by 65 per cent to Rs54.35 lakh crore in 2022-23 (as per provisional estimates).

To spur investments in the country, the government also implements the scheme for special assistance to states for capital expenditure and a scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment.

Centre has approved and released special assistance in the form of 50-years interest free loan for capital expenditure on capital projects, including capital projects pertaining to sectors like health, education, irrigation and power, etc.

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into India have also continuously risen since 2014-15.

In the last seven financial years between 2014-15 and 2021-22, over $443 billion worth of FDI inflows have come into the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.