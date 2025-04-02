‘Intervene to protect Muslims’: MK Stalin urges PM Modi to withdraw Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to protect the rights of Muslims and withdraw the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, currently under discussion in the Lok Sabha.

“PM Modi should personally intervene to protect the rights of Muslim minorities and ensure the preservation of Waqf institutions. Existing 1995 Act is sufficient to safeguard Waqf interests,” the Chief Minister, in a letter, requested the Prime Minister.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the potential implications of the Bill on the rights of the Muslim community and the functioning of Waqf Boards.

M.K. Stalin emphasised that Tamil Nadu has always been at the forefront of safeguarding minority rights and promoting religious harmony.

He argued that the amendments undermine the constitutional guarantee that allows every citizen to practice their religion freely and without interference.

“The proposed changes to the Waqf Act, 1995, overlook the constitutional protections granted to minorities and are likely to seriously impact the interests of the Muslim community,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister noted that the current Waqf Act has stood the test of time and includes robust mechanisms for protecting Waqf properties. However, he warned that the amendments would weaken the authority and responsibilities of Waqf Boards, thereby endangering the effective management and preservation of these religious and charitable assets.

Highlighting specific concerns, M.K. Stalin cited the proposed inclusion of two non-Muslim members in State Waqf Boards, which he said would erode the community’s religious autonomy.

He also criticised the removal of the ‘Waqf by user’ clause, stating that it would jeopardise the status of numerous historical properties.

Additionally, a new clause mandating that only individuals who have practiced Islam for at least five years can donate to Waqf institutions would deter contributions from non-Muslims, thereby disrupting India’s syncretic culture, he argued.

M.K. Stalin pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on March 27 calling for the complete withdrawal of the Bill.

