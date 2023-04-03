Internet emerges as potent weapon in decisive war against Pak-sponsored terrorism

Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) When on August 5, 2019, the government suspended the Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir critics termed it as a "dictatorial" move and predicted that online services would never return to the Himalayan region. But time has proven them wrong.

The suspension of Internet was aimed at saving the precious lives as the government was aware that Pakistan and its stooges in Kashmir would use online platforms to provoke the people to oppose revocation of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, and prevent smooth transition of the erstwhile state into a Union Territory.

Apprehensions of the helmsmen weren't misplaced as Pakistan and the terrorist bosses sitting across the Line of Control and their agents in J&K made every possible attempt to trigger violence post abrogation of Article 370 but all their nefarious designs were foiled.

J&K residents didn't fall into their trap. Not a single bullet was fired by the security forces at any place after the scrapping of so-called special status of J&K. Nor were any protests witnessed in any place across the region.

The Internet services were restored in a phased manner. As of date J&K denizens are enjoying 5G services. Ones who had claimed that the Internet would never return to the Union Territory have eaten a humble pie and are no more relevant in the new set up.

J&K shifts to digital mode

Jammu and Kashmir in January this year became the first Union Territory in the country to completely switch to a digital method of administration, leading the way in the digital transformation of governance. All governmental and administrative services in the UT are currently only offered digitally.

The J&K government is providing 444 online services, including all the major services commonly availed by the people.

The prime objective of the government is to provide online services ranging from issuance of birth, death and income certificates, etc., is to establish a system which enables people to access high-quality services anywhere, anytime, on any device. Instead of travelling to offices, people just need to use digital mode for availing different government services.

The Internet has become a potent tool as it has been effectively used by the government to provide good governance to the people.

Pertinently, till 2019, the Internet was used by the terrorist handlers sitting across the LoC to carry forward their propaganda, spread hate and violence. They used to lure the J&K youth into terrorism by preaching radicalization through different social media platforms.

As of date they are finding no takers for their narrative in the Union Territory. The bold decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led regime to merge J&K completely with the Union of India has struck the last nail in the coffin of Pakistan sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the past three years the government has used the Internet to promote the spirit of nationalism and provide opportunities to the youngsters to build their careers by using technology.

Changes which J&K has witnessed during the past three years have proven beyond doubt that the politicians, who ruled J&K after 1990, didn't pay any attention to the needs of the people. They couldn't utilize the technology to benefit the common man.

Their priorities revolved around clinging on to power only. Steps taken by the incumbent dispensation during the past three years have shown that J&K was mismanaged as the former rulers didn't make any attempt to utilise the means that were available with them.

IT interventions streamline public service

After 2019 Information and Technology interventions, and several digital initiatives have brought transparency in the system. These have streamlined the public service delivery system for the welfare of the common masses.

J&K has achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens with speedy development becoming the new identity of J&K.

Under the Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA) the J&K administration has launched an auto-appeal feature for online services. This feature auto escalates the appeals in case the services are not provided to the applicant within the time limit set under the PSGA.

The auto-appeal feature for services is related to everyday life of the people like birth and death certificates that are critical for enhancing ease of living.

Other services that are being incorporated through the auto- appeal system include old-age and widow pension, scholarships under various social security schemes, etc. This feature has proven to be a turning point in maintaining transparency and accountability in services to the public and eradicating corruption. The auto appeal is aimed at putting an end to malpractices besides promoting fairness.

The delivery of services through online mode has reduced the waiting period for processing of applications. The grievances of the common people are being addressed on a real time basis and within a stipulated time frame. It has also helped in fixing responsibility on part of any officer or official for any undue delay.

Initiatives like e-Office, BEAMS-Empowerment, Aapki Zameen-AapkiNigrani, Aap Ka Mobile HamaraDaftar, e-Unnat, Digi Locker, Meri Pehchaan have made the system transparent.

Digital J&K internship scheme for youth has provided an opportunity for students to secure first hand and practical work experience in the IT sector. Despite being a late entrant in digital transformation, J&K has achieved several milestones with solid technical architecture at the service of citizens.

Several digital initiatives of the Rural Development Department have empowered the rural people. In the Back to Village-IV programme held in December last year, three lakh villagers accessed various government services online.

People centric initiatives

People-centric steps taken during the past three years have helped in ending the 30-year long Pakistan sponsored proxy war in the Union Territory.

J&K people have realized that the neighbouring country promoted violence and bloodshed to avenge the defeats it had faced at the hands of Indian armed forces during the conventional wars. They understood that they were used as tools to carry forward the agenda of a defeated nation, and 'Azadi' was nothing but any illusion.

Besides the security forces breaking the back of terrorists, the government has left no stone unturned to empower a common man in Jammu and Kashmir.

The helmsmen focusing on delivering efficient, effective and accountable governance has played a major role in reassuring the people that the government cares.

Use of technology has made a major difference in the lives of common people and has proven to be a potent weapon in a decisive war against terrorism.

