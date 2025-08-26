U.S. Policy Change Threatens H-1B Dependent Children’s Green Card Eligibility

The United States continues to be a top destination in 2025 for international students seeking quality higher education and career opportunities. Many of these students are children of H-1B visa holders — professionals employed in specialized fields such as science, engineering, and technology. Under the H-1B visa framework, spouses and children can live and study in the U.S. as dependents.

Policy Shift Sparks Concern

A recent change by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has triggered anxiety among H-1B families. On August 8, 2025, the Trump administration announced a reversal of the Biden-era 2023 expansion of the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA).

Effective August 15, 2025, the new rule freezes a child’s “CSPA age” — which determines whether they remain eligible for a green card as a dependent — only when a visa is actually available according to the State Department’s Final Action Date. Previously, under the Biden-era policy, the CSPA age was locked in earlier, when applications could first be filed under the “Dates for Filing” chart. That earlier freeze provided a safeguard for many dependent children facing long green card backlogs.

The reversal now increases the risk of “aging out,” meaning children turning 21 could lose their dependent status before their green card applications are finalized.

Impact on Families and Students

Indian families are expected to be disproportionately affected due to the country’s extensive green card backlog. Children who age out lose their H-4 dependent visas, forcing them to either switch to F-1 student visas — often at the cost of in-state tuition and scholarships — or leave the U.S. Many of these students have grown up in the country, completed high school, and secured college admissions, only to face sudden uncertainty over their legal status.

While the new rule only affects filings after August 15, 2025, the long-term impact could include declining enrollments at U.S. universities and a potential loss of highly skilled, U.S.-trained talent to other countries.

Guidance for Families and Institutions

Immigration attorneys recommend early legal consultation to explore options such as timely F-1 visa transitions or strategic green card filings to minimize the risk of aging out. Colleges and universities can also help by providing legal resources, guidance, and advocacy to support affected students.