Punjab BJP seeks consular support for truck driver accused of causing crash in US

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (IANS) With their contribution visible even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab BJP unit has expressed concern over the US administration's decision on visa suspension of truckers, saying "it is unfair and disproportionate to punish an entire hardworking Punjabi diaspora for one isolated incident".

Also in a missive to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, it sought legal and consular support for Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant truck driver accused of causing a crash that killed three people, so that his case is dealt with fairly and transparently.

In the letter, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma asked the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities.

Singh, 28, is facing charges of vehicular homicide in the US after three people were killed when he took a wrong turn while driving a truck on a Florida highway, say media reports.

"Imposing sweeping restrictions on the issuance of work visas for foreign truck drivers has caused widespread distress and uncertainty among thousands of Indian nationals, particularly Punjabis, who form a vital part of the American logistics and transport sector," wrote Sharma.

"Punjabis have earned a global reputation for their resilience, industrious nature, and commitment to hard work. In the United States, Punjabi truck drivers constitute a significant proportion of the workforce that sustains the supply chains by ensuring the timely delivery of essential goods, medicines, food supplies, and industrial material across states," he said.

He noted that the contribution of Punjabi truck drivers was visible during the COVID-19 pandemic when they worked tirelessly in hazardous conditions to maintain uninterrupted supply lines.

"That Punjabis have also established themselves as one of the most vibrant and hardworking communities in America. They are particularly prominent in California, New York, and the Midwest, where most of the truck driving operations in California alone are managed by Punjabi-origin drivers. Beyond trucking, Punjabis are engaged in farming, business, academics, and public service, thereby making significant contributions to the economic growth and social fabric of the United States, while also serving as a strong cultural and economic bridge between our two nations," reads the letter dated August 25.

"That we also most humbly request your good office to take up the cause of Harjinder Singh with the U.S. authorities to ensure that his case is dealt with fairly, transparently, and in a humane manner. At the same time, it must be emphasised that the actions or misfortunes of one individual should never become grounds to stigmatise or punish an entire law-abiding community," it said.

The BJP chief said while the unfortunate incident in Florida was indeed tragic, it is neither fair nor just to penalise an entire community because of a single mishap.

"The imposition of sweeping restrictions not only jeopardises the livelihood of hardworking Punjabis but also undermines their invaluable contribution to the US economy and society. Such generalisation is deeply discriminatory and creates a sense of alienation among our diaspora," he said.

The BJP urged the External Affairs Minister to take up this matter with the US government and ensure legal and consular support to the accused driver, Singh, so that his case is dealt with fairly and transparently.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.