US August 2025 Holidays and Events: A Complete List

As summer winds down, August 2025 is a combination of fun and significant holidays and observances in the United States. Although no federal holidays occur in August, state-specific and national observances provide insight into American culture and history.

No Federal Holidays in August 2025

Unlike most months, August 2025 has no federal holidays, so most businesses, banks, and non-essential government offices will be open as normal. This doesn't imply the month has no celebrations or observances, though.

State Holidays and Observances

August 2025 is characterized by several state holidays and national observances, such as:

Colorado Day: August 1, 2025 - State holiday in Colorado

National Girlfriends Day: August 1, 2025 - A holiday to honor friendships

American Family Day: August 3, 2025 - An Arizona state holiday

U.S. Coast Guard Birthday: August 4, 2025 - US Coast Guard founding anniversary

Victory Day: August 11, 2025 - A Rhode Island state holiday

Statehood Day: August 15, 2025 - A Hawaii state holiday

Bennington Battle Day: August 16, 2025 - State holiday in Vermont

National Senior Citizens Day: August 17, 2025 - Observance for honoring senior citizens

National Aviation Day: August 19, 2025 - Celebration of flight and aviation

Women's Equality Day: August 26, 2025 - Observation of the 19th Amendment

Cultural Significance

Such holidays and observances provide a special chance to find out something about the varied aspects of life in America as well as its past. State-specific observances and national observances make August 2025 a month that presents the multicultural and rich facets of American life.

Staying Informed

Whether traveling or simply interested in knowing what holidays and observances are coming up, tracking these observances and holidays can be useful. With this handy guide, you'll be ready to get through August 2025 and enjoy the different celebrations and observances happening throughout the US.

