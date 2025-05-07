Pakistan Schools, Offices Declared Holiday

Following recent events along the border, Pakistan has closed schools, colleges, and offices for a period in various areas, putting public safety first. This follows India's initiation of "Operation Sindoor," which targeted bases for terrorists across the border.

Although no exact information on the regions hit in Pakistan is available, past incidents indicate that areas such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Murree could be affected. Schools and colleges will probably be closed until further notice.

The shutdown is due to increased security issues and the necessity of maintaining public safety. Precautionary actions have been taken by authorities to avoid possible risks, such as interrupting public services like internet and mobile phone services in some areas.

Previously, Pakistan has closed schools and offices temporarily due to security issues. For example, Islamabad's schools were closed for five days during the 2024 SCO conference, emphasizing the government's readiness to prioritize safety first.

The shutdown of schools and offices is likely to affect daily life, with locals urged to keep themselves updated with the latest information and heed directives from local authorities. Updates on a regular basis will be vital in coping with this scenario.

Citizens can stay current with the most recent news and updates via official sources and local news. As the circumstances develop, officials are expected to issue more information regarding when schools and offices should reopen for regular work.

Also read: School Holiday in 4 Rajasthan Districts Due to India-Pak Tensions