National Day 2025: UAE Confirms Holiday Schedule for Public and Private Employees

The United Arab Emirates is set for a vibrant and festive long weekend as the nation prepares to celebrate its 54th Union Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad. Residents across the country can look forward to four days of celebrations filled with entertainment, cultural pride, and national spirit. The holiday marks the unification of the seven emirates on December 2, 1971, a historic milestone that shaped the UAE’s identity and rapid development.

Holiday Dates for 2025

The UAE government has officially announced that Monday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 2, 2025, will be paid holidays for both public and private sector employees.

This means:

A four-day weekend for everyone, when combined with Saturday and Sunday.

Work will resume on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, for federal, public, and private sector workers.

The decision is in line with the 2025 Cabinet Resolution, which allows specific official holidays to be moved to create longer weekends. However, this rule is only applied when the Cabinet issues a dedicated announcement, and does not automatically apply to Eid holidays.

The unified holiday structure ensures that employees across the UAE receive equal public holiday benefits throughout the year.

Why Union Day Matters

Union Day—Eid Al Etihad—honors the coming together of the seven emirates under one nation. It is a moment to:

Pay tribute to the founding fathers

Celebrate national unity and progress

Appreciate the UAE’s remarkable growth

Reinforce pride in Emirati culture, values, and achievements

Families often gather to reflect on the country’s success stories and envision its bright future.

Exciting Celebrations Planned Nationwide

Every emirate has lined up a variety of events giving residents plenty to enjoy across the long weekend. Highlights include:

Across the UAE

Traditional displays and heritage parades showcasing Emirati culture

Fireworks shows lighting up the skies in major cities

Live concerts, including a special performance by Emirati singer Balqees at Festival Bay, Dubai

Comedy acts and stage performances for all age groups

Sports events hosted across different venues

Food festivals and family-friendly zones, transforming popular attractions into celebration hotspots

From Abu Dhabi’s cultural programs to Dubai’s grand fireworks and Sharjah’s heritage events, every emirate is preparing to welcome residents with memorable experiences.

A Celebration of Unity and Vision

Authorities have extended warm wishes to the nation’s leaders, citizens, and expatriates, calling Union Day a time to reflect on the UAE’s journey—from its inspiring beginnings to its global accomplishments today. The celebrations embody unity, sovereignty, and the shared determination to continue building a promising future.

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